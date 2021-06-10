Synovus Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 554.3% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $499,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,221,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 123,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,963,000 after purchasing an additional 24,183 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

VBK stock opened at $281.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $277.81. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $186.69 and a 1 year high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.