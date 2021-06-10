Synovus Financial Corp Makes New Investment in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 83.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 1.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 7.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 3.7% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

NASDAQ JJSF opened at $176.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.66. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $181.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 1,957.66 and a beta of 0.57.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $256.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.633 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 207.21%.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.