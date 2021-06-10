Synovus Financial Corp Sells 618 Shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 6.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Standex International were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,999,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,099,000 after buying an additional 109,942 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 436,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,690,000 after buying an additional 35,674 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after buying an additional 41,723 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 161,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,501,000 after buying an additional 7,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Standex International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Standex International alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SXI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Standex International in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.50.

Shares of SXI opened at $98.51 on Thursday. Standex International Co. has a 12-month low of $50.96 and a 12-month high of $108.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 49.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.29.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.13. Standex International had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $172.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Standex International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Standex International Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Standex International’s payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

Standex International Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI).

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.