Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TSM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NYSE:TSM traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.18. 432,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,625,211. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.72. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $54.52 and a 1-year high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 38.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSM. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $2,638,091,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 554.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,057,170,000 after buying an additional 8,213,857 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 44,058,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,179,530,000 after buying an additional 2,658,204 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,754,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,626,830,000 after buying an additional 2,613,327 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,227,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $854,859,000 after buying an additional 2,570,257 shares during the period. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

