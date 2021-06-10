TAP Consulting LLC Buys 616 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

TAP Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $677,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 69,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,856,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,360. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $47.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.53.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.