TAP Consulting LLC Makes New $5 Million Investment in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,054 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,001,000. Expedia Group makes up about 1.6% of TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,107,561 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,603,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839,689 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at $106,210,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,444,270 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,625,549,000 after purchasing an additional 536,478 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 228.2% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 605,823 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $104,274,000 after purchasing an additional 421,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Expedia Group by 317.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 491,164 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $84,539,000 after buying an additional 373,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total value of $259,738.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,898.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric M. Hart sold 53,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $9,164,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,109,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,631 shares of company stock valued at $20,648,503 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.83.

EXPE stock traded down $2.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $170.31. 48,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,006,165. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $75.75 and a one year high of $187.93. The stock has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a PE ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.83) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

