TAP Consulting LLC Sells 316 Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL)

TAP Consulting LLC decreased its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JKL. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:JKL traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.25. The company had a trading volume of 8,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,906. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.63. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $72.15 and a 52 week high of $177.84.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Value Index Fund (the Value Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.