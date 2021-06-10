TAP Consulting LLC Sells 4,362 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

TAP Consulting LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 14.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,362 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 44,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of EFG stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $109.20. 376,702 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.64.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.