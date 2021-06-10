Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $13.05 Million Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 351.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 288,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 224,715 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.08% of Ally Financial worth $13,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALLY. FMR LLC lifted its position in Ally Financial by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,521,000 after buying an additional 1,015,634 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Ally Financial by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 947,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,779,000 after buying an additional 46,112 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Ally Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 143,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,106,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ally Financial stock opened at $54.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.27. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $56.61. The company has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. Ally Financial had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

ALLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.53.

In related news, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $166,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,105,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,918,721.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,294 shares of company stock worth $3,138,846. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

