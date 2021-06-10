Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 4.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $506,839,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,077,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $982,831,000 after buying an additional 313,907 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,425,000 after buying an additional 196,601 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 791,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,674,000 after buying an additional 108,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 673.8% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 123,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,889,000 after buying an additional 107,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total transaction of $495,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,940,173.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $521.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $496.84. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.00 and a twelve month high of $664.64. The firm has a market cap of $55.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.81 EPS for the current year.

REGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $657.95.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

