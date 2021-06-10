TechnoPro (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Stock Price Down 2%

Shares of TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) dropped 2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.35 and last traded at $14.40. Approximately 13,094 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 20,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.69.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of TechnoPro in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.24.

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-focused staffing and services company in Japan and internationally. The company offers engineer dispatch, contract assignment, outsourced development, placement, and offshoring services in the machinery, electrics and electronics, embedded controls, information systems, IT infrastructure, software development and maintenance, civil engineering, production plant, architecture, chemistry, biotechnology, and construction areas.

