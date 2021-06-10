Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.00

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.00 and last traded at $15.99, with a volume of 5079 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.92.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TGP shares. B. Riley raised their price target on Teekay LNG Partners from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.23.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 34.43%. The business had revenue of $152.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. This is a boost from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvey Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 293,295 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 943.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP)

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in two segments, LNG and LPG. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

