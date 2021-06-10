Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (ETR:O2D) rose 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €2.25 ($2.65) and last traded at €2.24 ($2.64). Approximately 3,093,358 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 3,780,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €2.24 ($2.63).

O2D has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.31 ($2.72) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.10 ($2.47) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €2.20 ($2.59) price target on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.90 ($3.41) price target on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($4.12) price target on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Telefónica Deutschland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €2.71 ($3.19).

The company’s 50 day moving average is €2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

