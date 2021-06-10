Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.33

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.33 and traded as high as $4.40. Telia Company AB (publ) shares last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 5,776 shares traded.

About Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed telephony services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It is also involved in the broadcasting and content activities; and financing business.

