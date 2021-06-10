Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Receives $53.92 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.92.

TENB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

TENB stock opened at $42.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.55 and a beta of 1.71. Tenable has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $58.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.63.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.72 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. Tenable’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tenable will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ping Li sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $2,854,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 2,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $88,886.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,724.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,578 shares of company stock valued at $7,626,846 in the last ninety days. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenvale Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Tenable by 142.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 2,485,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,923,000 after buying an additional 1,460,100 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Tenable by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,059,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,704,000 after buying an additional 1,067,214 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in Tenable by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,419,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,532,000 after buying an additional 840,197 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Tenable by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,323,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,208,000 after buying an additional 761,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tenable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,979,000. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

