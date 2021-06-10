Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.92.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TENB. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on Tenable in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Tenable in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st.

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $42.27 on Thursday. Tenable has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $58.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.63. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -156.55 and a beta of 1.71.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Tenable’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $1,497,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,573 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,579.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ping Li sold 75,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $2,854,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,578 shares of company stock valued at $7,626,846. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tenable by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,520,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,776,000 after purchasing an additional 262,248 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,323,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,208,000 after acquiring an additional 761,062 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 2.7% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,143,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,744,000 after acquiring an additional 83,960 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC raised its stake in Tenable by 53.6% in the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,059,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,704,000 after buying an additional 1,067,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Tenable by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,497,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,517,000 after buying an additional 560,317 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

