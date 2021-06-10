Tendies (TEND) Price Hits $0.10 on Major Exchanges

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded down 30.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 10th. In the last week, Tendies has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. Tendies has a market capitalization of $775,025.49 and approximately $87,331.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tendies coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00063805 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00023980 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003751 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.41 or 0.00853570 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00047112 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,130.48 or 0.08498749 BTC.

About Tendies

Tendies is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,903,503 coins and its circulating supply is 7,503,503 coins. Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tendies’ official website is tendies.dev

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Buying and Selling Tendies

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tendies should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tendies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

