Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 827 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 107.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,820,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,090,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,183 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $96,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 14.4% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Tesla by 216.4% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,174 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. 41.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.81, for a total value of $819,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,534,629.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total transaction of $530,810.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,919 shares of company stock worth $77,904,588. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tesla to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Tesla to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. FIX upgraded Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.19.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $598.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.70 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $654.65. The stock has a market cap of $576.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 598.78, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

