Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stake Lowered by Gables Capital Management Inc.

Gables Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 60.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $321,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $859,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,651 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.81, for a total value of $819,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,234 shares in the company, valued at $37,534,629.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total transaction of $530,810.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,919 shares of company stock valued at $77,904,588 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $13.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $612.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 706,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,358,203. The company has a market cap of $590.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 607.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $181.70 and a one year high of $900.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $654.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSLA. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $736.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on Tesla to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, FIX raised Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.19.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

