The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 39.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 4th quarter worth $373,392,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in The Allstate by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,030,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $443,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,085 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Allstate by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,194,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,124,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,120 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new position in The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,352,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Allstate by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,283,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,091,000 after buying an additional 520,089 shares during the period. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALL opened at $133.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.85. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.97 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $2.23. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on The Allstate from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.38.

In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $20,520,758.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,444 shares in the company, valued at $16,023,104.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total transaction of $1,700,797.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,490 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,111 shares of company stock valued at $30,694,662 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

