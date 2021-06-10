The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Purchased by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,536 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 14.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 78,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 9,958 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 15.4% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 26.6% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 448,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,228,000 after purchasing an additional 94,237 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth $2,618,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 28.8% during the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 7,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $50.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.98. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $52.90. The company has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BK. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $1,637,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,367,468.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,378 shares of company stock worth $2,793,344. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

