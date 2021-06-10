The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by Wills Financial Group Inc.

Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,834 shares during the quarter. The Blackstone Group comprises 1.4% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,394,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth $17,545,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 44,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,726,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth $11,606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

BX stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.41. 11,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,026,217. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.26 and a 12-month high of $95.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 123.77%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.09.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 78,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $6,974,177.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 921,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,365,822.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,047,577 shares of company stock valued at $147,529,685. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.