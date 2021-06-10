The Chemours (NYSE:CC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Chemours (NYSE:CC) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus raised shares of The Chemours from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Chemours from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.91.

Get The Chemours alerts:

CC stock opened at $37.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.46. The Chemours has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $38.87.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The Chemours had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 43.27%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Chemours will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.51%.

In other The Chemours news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 28,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $1,029,608.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $317,391.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Chemours by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Chemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $498,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of The Chemours by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Chemours by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of The Chemours by 247.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for The Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.