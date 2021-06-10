The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share (NYSE:NAPA)

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.38. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Duckhorn Portfolio’s FY2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10.

NAPA has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays started coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Duckhorn Portfolio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

NAPA opened at $21.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.37. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a 1 year low of $16.16 and a 1 year high of $22.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

In related news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 9,666,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $135,913,338.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth about $32,401,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth about $29,690,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth about $24,703,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth about $22,962,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth about $14,706,000. 15.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

