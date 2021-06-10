The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Receives $79.00 Average PT from Analysts

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENSG. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of The Ensign Group stock traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $83.42. The company had a trading volume of 164,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,855. The Ensign Group has a 52-week low of $38.85 and a 52-week high of $98.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The firm had revenue of $627.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.25 million. Analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 7.14%.

In other news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $81,264.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,719,075.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $726,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,255,827.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,314 shares of company stock valued at $2,498,064. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENSG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

