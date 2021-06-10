The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. Sells 2,740 Shares

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 2,740 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.23, for a total value of $828,110.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
EL opened at $297.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.97 billion, a PE ratio of 79.42, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $183.22 and a 1 year high of $318.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $302.41.
The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.
EL has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Argus boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.00.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EL. Creative Planning grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 529,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,878,000 after acquiring an additional 61,180 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 96,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,712,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.
About The Estée Lauder Companies
The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
