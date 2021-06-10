The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. Sells 2,740 Shares

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 2,740 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.23, for a total value of $828,110.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

EL opened at $297.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.97 billion, a PE ratio of 79.42, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $183.22 and a 1 year high of $318.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $302.41.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

EL has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Argus boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EL. Creative Planning grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 529,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,878,000 after acquiring an additional 61,180 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 96,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,712,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

