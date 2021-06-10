The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Shares Gap Up to $31.35

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.35, but opened at $32.31. The Gap shares last traded at $31.48, with a volume of 27,169 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Gap from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Gap from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on The Gap from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Gap from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Gap in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.53.

Get The Gap alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.11.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. The Gap had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.51) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Gap, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -48.74%.

In related news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $666,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,666,347.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Gruber sold 4,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $142,368.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,750.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 564,685 shares of company stock valued at $18,134,242. Insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. FMR LLC grew its stake in The Gap by 1,723.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,597,000 after buying an additional 238,165 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in The Gap by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 462,384 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,336,000 after buying an additional 46,452 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in The Gap by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 215,265 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,346,000 after buying an additional 63,393 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in The Gap by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 78,392 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 15,776 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in The Gap by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,160 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Gap (NYSE:GPS)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Gap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.