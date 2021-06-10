The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY)

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AVVIY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aviva from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Aviva from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS AVVIY opened at $11.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.43. Aviva has a 12-month low of $6.54 and a 12-month high of $12.06.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a $0.7315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This is an increase from Aviva’s previous dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 6.43%. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.08%.

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

