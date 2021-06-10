The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Issues Earnings Results

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.71, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Lovesac had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $82.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOVE traded up $4.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.97. 6,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,869. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.38. The Lovesac has a twelve month low of $18.88 and a twelve month high of $95.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.55, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.49.

In other The Lovesac news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $414,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 31.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LOVE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded The Lovesac from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Lovesac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.75.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

