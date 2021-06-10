The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.71 EPS

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.71, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $82.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.06 million. The Lovesac had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share.

Shares of The Lovesac stock opened at $83.42 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 95.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.49. The Lovesac has a 12 month low of $18.88 and a 12 month high of $95.51.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $50.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet raised shares of The Lovesac from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

In other news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $414,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

