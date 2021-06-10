The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Macerich have outperformed the industry in the past three months. Also, the trend in estimate revisions of 2021 funds from operations (FFO) per share indicates a favorable outlook for the company, with the consensus mark moving north over the past month. Notably, concentration of premium shopping centers in vibrant markets, efforts to support omni-channel retailing, along with balance-sheet strengthening moves augur well for its growth. The re-opening of the economy is raising hopes and leasing demand across its portfolio is on pace with the pre-pandemic 2019 levels. However, higher e-commerce adoption, shrinking traffic at its retail properties, store closures and tenant bankruptcy are key concerns. Liquidity-enhancing efforts like issuing additional shares and selling non-core assets are expected to lead to earnings dilution.”

MAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Macerich from $11.20 to $12.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.77.

Shares of NYSE MAC opened at $18.01 on Wednesday. The Macerich has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.38, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 4.36.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 40.20%. The business had revenue of $190.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The Macerich’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Macerich will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The Macerich’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,011,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,851 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P bought a new position in shares of The Macerich in the first quarter worth $29,679,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 233.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,563,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,978 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 41.4% in the first quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,044,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,996 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Macerich in the fourth quarter worth $20,847,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

