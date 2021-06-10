The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stake in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Community Trust Bancorp were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 276.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Community Trust Bancorp stock opened at $43.84 on Thursday. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.74 and a 1-year high of $47.53. The stock has a market cap of $781.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.60.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.33. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 32.63% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $55.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.15 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 45.97%.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

