The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $352,000 Holdings in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,461 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Arch Resources by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,215,946 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,223,000 after purchasing an additional 396,151 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Arch Resources by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,111,103 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,633,000 after purchasing an additional 34,278 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC grew its holdings in Arch Resources by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 851,512 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,271,000 after acquiring an additional 126,042 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Arch Resources by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,180 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,496,000 after acquiring an additional 20,025 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arch Resources by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,245 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,361,000 after acquiring an additional 39,414 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:ARCH opened at $58.95 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.96. Arch Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $26.97 and a one year high of $61.54. The company has a market cap of $901.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.06.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The energy company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.17). Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 22.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.18%. The firm had revenue of $357.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.64) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARCH. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arch Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,253 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,437 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 403 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

