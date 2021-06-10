The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,569 Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRTX. Gratia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,144,000. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,128,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 797,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,472,000 after purchasing an additional 298,726 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,729,000 after purchasing an additional 139,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,635,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,364,000 after purchasing an additional 138,487 shares in the last quarter. 53.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TRTX opened at $14.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 403.01 and a current ratio of 403.01. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $14.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -57.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

TPG RE Finance Trust Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

