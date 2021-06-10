The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,586 Shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of Midland States Bancorp worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSBI. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Midland States Bancorp by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Midland States Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Midland States Bancorp by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 85,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,971,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,224,000 after acquiring an additional 220,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. 56.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSBI stock opened at $27.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.02. The company has a market cap of $618.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.11. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $30.32.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 8.90%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.12%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens raised Midland States Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

