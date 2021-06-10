The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 2,600 Shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Momo were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Momo by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,874 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 7,368 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Momo by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 102,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Momo by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 123,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 31,516 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Momo during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Momo by 555.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 15,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MOMO opened at $14.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.67. Momo Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $22.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.54.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The information services provider reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Momo had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. Analysts expect that Momo Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MOMO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.10 to $19.30 in a report on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Momo in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Momo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.47.

Momo Profile

Momo Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience.

