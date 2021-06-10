The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) CEO Sells $1,993,375.80 in Stock

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) CEO Emanuel N. Hilario sold 170,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $1,993,375.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,130,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,225,808.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ STKS traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,507,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,080. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $13.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.75 and a beta of 2.60.
The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The ONE Group Hospitality had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $50.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.00 million. On average, analysts predict that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The ONE Group Hospitality by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in The ONE Group Hospitality by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 44,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in The ONE Group Hospitality by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 17,013 shares during the last quarter. 7.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile
The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.
Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?
Receive News & Ratings for The ONE Group Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ONE Group Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.