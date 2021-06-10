The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) CEO Sells $1,993,375.80 in Stock

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) CEO Emanuel N. Hilario sold 170,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $1,993,375.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,130,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,225,808.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ STKS traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,507,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,080. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $13.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.75 and a beta of 2.60.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The ONE Group Hospitality had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $50.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.00 million. On average, analysts predict that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on STKS shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The ONE Group Hospitality by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in The ONE Group Hospitality by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 44,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in The ONE Group Hospitality by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 17,013 shares during the last quarter. 7.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

