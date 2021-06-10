The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 904 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,763 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMA. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 492.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.63% of the company’s stock.

LSXMA opened at $45.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.22. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $31.64 and a 1 year high of $47.19.

LSXMA has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

