The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Shares Gap Up to $18.87

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.87, but opened at $19.87. The RealReal shares last traded at $19.66, with a volume of 36,043 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on REAL shares. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The RealReal from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of The RealReal from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The RealReal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.18.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.38.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.61 million. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 61.23% and a negative return on equity of 85.02%. The RealReal’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 14,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $223,401.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,028,983 shares in the company, valued at $46,616,048.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Todd A. Suko sold 25,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $390,228.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 297,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,417.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,268 shares of company stock valued at $966,889. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in The RealReal during the first quarter worth $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The RealReal by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in The RealReal during the first quarter worth $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in The RealReal during the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in The RealReal during the first quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal Company Profile (NASDAQ:REAL)

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

