The Toro (NYSE:TTC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Toro Company is a leading worldwide provider of innovative solutions for the outdoor environment, including turf, snow and ground engaging equipment and irrigation and outdoor lighting solutions. Toro’s global presence extends to more than 90 countries. Through constant innovation and caring relationships built on trust and integrity, Toro and its family of brands have built a legacy of excellence by helping customers care for golf courses, landscapes, sports fields, public green spaces, commercial and residential properties and agricultural fields. “

Get The Toro alerts:

TTC stock opened at $106.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.79. The Toro has a 1 year low of $63.07 and a 1 year high of $118.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Toro will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Katherine J. Harless sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.16, for a total value of $119,992.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,465,043.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gregory S. Janey sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.94, for a total value of $80,553.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,087.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,755. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Toro by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,703,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,852,000 after buying an additional 212,353 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in The Toro by 41.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,422,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,411,000 after buying an additional 1,884,325 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in The Toro by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,718,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,671,000 after buying an additional 153,620 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The Toro by 0.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,573,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,538,000 after buying an additional 25,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in The Toro by 0.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,635,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,436,000 after buying an additional 19,073 shares during the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Toro (TTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.