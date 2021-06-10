TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Shares Gap Down to $1.39

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.39, but opened at $1.36. TherapeuticsMD shares last traded at $1.35, with a volume of 7,066 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.11.

The firm has a market capitalization of $501.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.21.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TherapeuticsMD news, CEO Robert G. Finizio sold 67,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $70,404.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,059,334 shares in the company, valued at $18,781,707.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward Borkowski sold 44,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $46,022.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 138,383 shares of company stock valued at $143,918. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,441 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.31% of the company’s stock.

About TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD)

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

