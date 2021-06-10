Thi L. La Sells 100,000 Shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Stock

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) insider Thi L. La sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 239,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,393,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CRSR opened at $31.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.82. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $51.37.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $529.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.27 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 201.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $3,414,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $6,794,000. WP Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $508,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $3,119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

CRSR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Corsair Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Macquarie increased their price target on Corsair Gaming from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Corsair Gaming from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Corsair Gaming from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.90.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

