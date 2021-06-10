Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $117.07, but opened at $121.97. Thor Industries shares last traded at $115.37, with a volume of 5,744 shares traded.

The construction company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 34.60%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on THO. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist raised their price objective on Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush raised their target price on Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.14.

In other Thor Industries news, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $284,439.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,534,219.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,659,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $627,780,000 after buying an additional 170,905 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,657,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $627,568,000 after buying an additional 868,264 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,072,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $144,521,000 after buying an additional 239,151 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,196,000 after buying an additional 308,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 828,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,060,000 after buying an additional 53,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.43.

Thor Industries Company Profile (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.