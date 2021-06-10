ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Stock Price Up 11.2%

Shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) rose 11.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.80 and last traded at $26.80. Approximately 8,695 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 665,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.09.

TDUP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ThredUp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on ThredUp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.86.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $55.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.37 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ThredUp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,700,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of ThredUp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,157,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of ThredUp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,546,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of ThredUp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,998,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of ThredUp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,074,000. 23.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP)

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

