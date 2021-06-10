Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III (NASDAQ:TBCP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 86,049 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 55,268 shares.The stock last traded at $9.81 and had previously closed at $9.79.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBCP. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the first quarter valued at $486,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,338,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 1st quarter worth about $1,613,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.85% of the company’s stock.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBCP)

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.