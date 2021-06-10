TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 799,500 Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 799,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,584,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Apollo Global Management as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 118.1% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 20.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director A B. Krongard bought 2,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.37 per share, for a total transaction of $122,484.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pauline Richards purchased 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $121,179.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on APO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.77.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $57.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.25. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.35 and a 52 week high of $58.49. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $512.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.99 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 17.46%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 99.01%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

