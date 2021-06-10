TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 32.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,197,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584,357 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.40% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $44,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter worth $28,770,000. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter worth $26,549,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 84,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 28,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsifal Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 122.1% during the 4th quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,986,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Shares of HGV stock opened at $46.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 2.29. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $48.16.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HGV. Truist upped their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

In other news, insider Stan R. Soroka sold 41,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $1,847,678.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,859,959.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.