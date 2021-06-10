TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $47.99 Million Position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) by 45.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,081,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336,032 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JFrog were worth $47,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 531.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FROG stock opened at $44.96 on Thursday. JFrog Ltd. has a 1 year low of $33.38 and a 1 year high of $95.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -299.73.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.77 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on FROG. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JFrog in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of JFrog from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of JFrog from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of JFrog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.30.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

