TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $54.44 Million Position in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) by 70.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,331,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,374,600 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rush Street Interactive were worth $54,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RSI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

RSI opened at $14.16 on Thursday. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $26.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion and a PE ratio of -1,416.00.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $100.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.30 million. On average, analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Harry L. You sold 232,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $2,906,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $1,089,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive Profile

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.