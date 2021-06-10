TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $57.41 Million Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 898,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,180 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $57,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Centene by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,444,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,432,000 after buying an additional 2,809,039 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,572,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Centene by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,910,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,816,000 after buying an additional 534,140 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP grew its position in shares of Centene by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,536,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,933,000 after buying an additional 2,373,204 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Centene by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,252,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,280,000 after buying an additional 21,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $499,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 424,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,612,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,883 shares of company stock worth $2,626,390. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNC opened at $71.66 on Thursday. Centene Co. has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $74.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CNC shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens raised shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.04.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

